Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Intermediaries
Brokerage
Brokerage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Intermediaries | Brokerage
Brokerage News

Aon to acquire Dutch broker Unirobe Meeus Groep from Aegon

IBR Staff Writer Published 09 August 2017

Aon, through its subsidiary Aon Groep Nederland, has agreed to acquire Dutch insurance broker Unirobe Meeùs Groep (UMG) from Aegon for €295m.

The acquisition will strengthen Aon's position as a top global professional services company for risk, retirement and health solutions.

Aon said the acquisition reflects its commitment towards allotting capital to provide high-value advice and solutions to cater to client requirements.

Aon Netherlands country manager Marc van Nuland said: “This acquisition will drive value for clients of both UMG and Aon as we combine the knowledge and experience of UMG with Aon’s teams in the Netherlands, as well as with our global network.”

Aon plans to profile two entities after the completion of the acquisition with one that fully focuses on the small and medium-sized markets while the other to focus on bigger firms and multinationals.

The global insurance broker stated that customers of both UMG and Aon are expected to benefit from the acquisition owing to the combined knowledge and experience of the teams of the two firms in the Netherlands and in rest of the world.

For the Dutch insurance company Aegon, the divestiture of UMG is in line with its strategic goal to streamline its portfolio across its businesses.

Aegon CEO Alex Wynaendts said: “This transaction should be seen in the context of the evolving insurance landscape in the Netherlands and our strategy to optimize our portfolio."

"Through this divestment, we increase our financial flexibility and it allows us to focus on those businesses that are core to our strategy.”

Depending on works council advice and approval by the Dutch regulators, the transaction is likely to be completed in the fourth quarter of the year.

Image: Aegon’s headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands as pictured in 2005. Photo: courtesy of TeunSpaans/Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Intermediaries> Brokerage

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Insurance Distribution> Insurance Brokers
PDM Financial Services> Financial Services Distributors> Insurance Brokers and Intermediaries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Insurance Distribution
Brokerage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Intermediaries > Brokerage > Suppliers

Brokerage Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.